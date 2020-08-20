Orena Ruth (Atchison) Stotts

Orena Ruth Stotts, 72 years, 8 months, 2 days old, of Cassville, Missouri passed on to Heaven on August 9, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

Ruth was born December 7, 1947 in Woodlake, CA to Oren and Mildred (Barnes) Atchison.

Ruth was a retired bookkeeper and a credit manager for Glasgow Men’s Store in Springfield, Mo.

Ruth was a Christian and attended Mount Olive Baptist Church in Cassville. Ruth enjoyed going to flea markets, going to the beauty shop, working when able, and most of all being with her family!

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Nettie Atchison and Emmalyn Stephens, two brother-in-laws, Bob Stott and Jerry Gifford, and a nephew, Rick Stott.

Ruth is survived by her children and their spouses, Billy Joe and Lisa Earls of Longview, Washington, Misty Dawn and Darren Schenherr, Olathe, Kansas, and Christina Nicole and Nathan Young of Morrisville, Missouri, seven grandchildren, one great grandson, two sisters, Vada Stott and Katy Gifford, one brother, Lonnie and Pearl Atchison, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and numerous friends.

Cremation services for Ruth are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, per her requests. Her final resting place will be in the Fair View Cemetery in Douglas County. Memorials may be made to Fair View Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to https://www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com