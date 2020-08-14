MSHP Completes 2020 Annual School Bus Inspections

The Missouri State Highway Patrol recently completed its 2020 School Bus Inspections.

Ava R-1 had 33 buses inspected. 60.6% were approved. 27.3% were deemed defective. 12.1% were considered “out of service.”

Ava Superintendent Dr. Jason Dial said “All 8 district owned buses passed inspection. We had one bus classified as “defective” and had to move a fire extinguisher to a different location.”

A spokesperson for the Ava Bus Route Owners Association said “One was out of service for a rotor and one for a brake line. The rest were just minor things and weren’t put out of service. Everything was fixed and re-inspected.”

Ava Schools begin their 2020 school year on Monday, August 24th.