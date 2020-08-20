Lois Jean Riley, 87, of Davenport, IA (formerly of Drury, MO), passed away on August 15, 2020.

She is survived by a niece and her husband that cared for her several years, Shellie & David Thalacker of Davenport, IA.

Funeral services for Lois will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Blanche Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Gary Moore. Memorials can be made to the family and online condolences can be created at www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.