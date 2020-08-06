LEGAL- Zoning Change for Shanda Allen

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Application for Zoning Change to City of Ava, Missouri

A public hearing will be held by the City of Ava Planning and Zoning Commission at 6:00 P.M. at Ava City Hall on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, for the purpose of hearing a request for a zoning change submitted by Shanda Allen.

Present Zoning: L-1 Light Industry

Proposed Zoning: B-3 General Business

Purpose: To correct zoning

Legal Description:

A part of the S ½ SW ¼ of Section 14, Township 26 North, Range 16 West, described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of said S ½ SW ¼, thence North 88 degrees 47 minutes 46 seconds West, 1067.80 feet, thence South 38 degrees 38 minutes 39 seconds East, 98.37 feet; thence South 75 degrees 55 minutes 19 seconds East, 77.58 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence continuing South 75 degrees 55 minutes 19 seconds East, 300.00 feet, thence South 38 degrees 27 minutes 24 seconds East, 261.50 feet, thence North 79 degrees 21 minutes 57 seconds West, 74.83 feet, thence North 38 degrees 44 minutes 02 seconds West, 173.53 feet, thence North 79 degrees 21 minutes 57 seconds West, 290.57 feet, thence North 10 degrees 38 minutes 03 seconds East, 76.27 feet to the point of beginning as shown by survey no. 05041-A by Burgess Land Surveying, L.L.C.

SUBJECT to an EASEMENT for ingress and egress over and across the following described tract: A part of the S ½ SW ¼ of Section 14, Township 26 North Range 16 West, described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of said S ½ SW ¼, thence North 88 degrees 47 minutes 46 seconds West, 1067.80 feet, thence South 38 degrees 38 minutes 39 seconds East, 98.37 feet, thence South 75 degrees 55 minutes 19 seconds East, 77.58 feet, thence South 10 degrees 38 minutes 03 seconds West, 56.27 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence South 79 degrees 21 minutes 57 seconds East, 297.97 feet, thence South 38 degrees 44 minutes 02 seconds East, 204.24 feet, thence North 79 degrees 21 minutes 57 seconds West, 30.71 feet, thence North 38 degrees 44 minutes 02 seconds West, 173.53 feet, thence North 79 degrees 21 minutes 57 seconds West, 290.57 feet, thence North 10 degrees 38 minutes 03 seconds East, 20 feet to the point of beginning.

SUBJECT to an EASEMENT AS RETAINED by Edwin M. Hailey and Thelma Geraldine Hailey and their successors and assigns, over and above described land for use of ingress and egress to property still owned by Edwin M. Hailey and Thelma Geraldine Hailey, as retained by previous deed recorded in Book 453 at Pages 215-216 in the office of the Douglas County Recorder.

SUBJECT ALSO to an EASEMENT MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT, which Grantees/Buyers assume all terms and conditions thereof.

SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS, OF RECORD.

SUBJECT TO: Easements, restrictions, reservations, and other agreements and matters of record, if any.

City Code Section 110-45: Protests may be filed in the office of the city clerk at least five (5) days prior to hearing. Upon receipt of the written recommendation of the City Zoning Commission, and after public hearing, duly published and notice properly made, the Board of Aldermen may approve or deny the application.