LEGAL-Zoning Change for Jacquelyn Whitman

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Application for Zoning Change to City of Ava, Missouri

A public hearing will be held by the City of Ava Planning and Zoning Commission at 6:00 P.M. at Ava City Hall on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, for the purpose of hearing a request for a zoning change submitted by Jacquelyn Whiteman.

Present Zoning: ½ property is B-2 and ½ property is R-2

Proposed Zoning: All property R-2 Two-Family Residential

Purpose: To correct zoning

Legal Description:

A tract of land situated in the SW ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 12, Township 26, North, Range 16 West, Douglas County, Missouri, being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the SW corner of the SW ¼ of the SW ¼ of said Section 12; Thence S 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds E. along the South line of said SW ¼ of the SW ¼, a distance of 901.00 feet, for a New point of beginning, thence N 00 degrees, 00 minutes 10 seconds E, leaving said South line, a distance of 175.00 feet, thence N 90 degrees, 00 minutes, 00 seconds E. a distance of 150.00 feet; thence S 00 degrees, 00 minutes, 10 seconds W, a distance of 175.00 feet to a point on the South line of said SW ¼ of the SW ¼; thence N 90 degrees, 00 minutes, 00 seconds W, along said South line, a distance of 150.00 feet to the New Point of Beginning. Subject to any part taken for road purposes.

Subject to Building lines, easements, restrictions and conditions of record, if any, and to any zoning law or ordinance affecting the herein described property.

City Code Section 110-45: Protests may be filed in the office of the city clerk at least five (5) days prior to hearing. Upon receipt of the written recommendation of the City Zoning Commission, and after public hearing, duly published and notice properly made, the Board of Aldermen may approve or deny the application.