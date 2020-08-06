LEGAL – Zoning change for Fred Hanson, JR & Edith Hanson

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Application for Zoning Change to City of Ava, Missouri

A public hearing will be held by the City of Ava Planning and Zoning Commission at 6:00 P.M. at Ava City Hall on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, for the purpose of hearing a request for a zoning change submitted by Fred Hanson, JR. & Edith Hanson.

Present Zoning: B-2 Central Business

Proposed Zoning: R-1 Single Family Residential

Purpose: To correct zoning

Legal Description:

Lots 1, 2, & 3, CROSSLAND SUB-DIVISION, Douglas County, Missouri

City Code Section 110-45: Protests may be filed in the office of the city clerk at least five (5) days prior to hearing. Upon receipt of the written recommendation of the City Zoning Commission, and after public hearing, duly published and notice properly made, the Board of Aldermen may approve or deny the application.