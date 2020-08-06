LEGAL-Estate of Kurt R. Seidinger

IN THE 44TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

Judge or Division: Probate

Case #: 20DG-PR00023

In the Estate of KURT R. SEIDINGER, Deceased.

Notice to Creditors

(Small Estate)

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of KURT R. SEIDINGER, Decedent.

On JULY 20TH, 2020 a small estate affidavit was filed by the distributees for the decedent under Section 473.097, RSMo, with the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri.

All creditors of the decedent, who died on JANUARY 26, 2020, are notified that Section 473.444, RSMo, sets a limitation period that would bar claims one year after the death of the decedent. A creditor may request that this estate be opened for administration.

Receipt of this notice should not be construed by the recipient to indicate that the recipient may possibly have a beneficial interest in the estate. The nature and extent of any person’s interest, if any, may possibly be determined from the affidavit on this estate filed in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri.

Date of first publication is July 30th, 2020.

Kim Hathcock

Circuit Clerk

/s/ Kim Miller, Probate Clerk