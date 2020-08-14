Sign in
e-Edition
Archive
Gallery
Area News
Douglas County
City of Ava
City Council
General Interest
Crime
Events
Farm & Garden
Health
Local Residents
Local Students
Political
Reunions
The Snoop
Looking Backward
Letters To The Editor
What About This?
School News
Sports
Sports Schedules
Local Students
Obituaries
Local
Subscriptions
Contact Us
Rack Locations
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
e-Edition
Archive
Gallery
Area News
Douglas County
City of Ava
City Council
General Interest
Crime
Events
Farm & Garden
Health
Local Residents
Local Students
Political
Reunions
The Snoop
Looking Backward
Letters To The Editor
What About This?
School News
Sports
Sports Schedules
Local Students
Obituaries
Local
Subscriptions
Contact Us
Rack Locations
Douglas County Herald
Home
Events
Junior Pro Bull Rider Event
Junior Pro Bull Rider Event
August 14, 2020
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Print
Related
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Community
Local Purple Heart Recipients Honored
Community
Pioneer Heritage Festival Canceled
Featured Story
Herald Hits Local Newsstands Thursday AM
Ava
clear sky
enter location
77.5
°
F
79
°
76
°
76 %
1.2mph
1 %
Sat
89
°
Sun
82
°
Mon
84
°
Tue
78
°
Wed
72
°
©
MORE STORIES
Bureau of Land Management Cancels Wild Horse and Burro Adoption/Sales Events
April 2, 2020
Ava Senior Center
May 9, 2019