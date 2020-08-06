Joanna Huffman, 87 years, 3 months, 7 days old, passed away on August 2, 2020 at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare with her family by her side.

Joanna was born April 26, 1933 in Ava, MO to Herbert and Blanche (Privett) Denney.

Joanna was a homemaker, and at one time, worked at the Ava Public School Cafeteria.

In 1952 Joanna and Eugene Buchanan were united in marriage and were blessed with three children, Judy, Linda, and Jerry. Eugene passed away in 1966. In 1968 Joanna and Ronald Stout were united in marriage and were blessed with one son, David. On November 24, 1991 Joanna and John H. Bressie were united in marriage in Springfield, MO and he preceded in death in 2009.

Joanna was a Christian and a member of Gentry Church. She enjoyed traveling, attending music shows and being outdoors.

Joanna was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Vernon & Verlin Denney, a daughter, Judy Diane Rarick, an infant granddaughter, Sandy Stout and a great grandson, Aeneas Stout.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Jerry & Rhonda Buchanan of Seymour, MO, Linda Kelley, and David & Michele Stout all of Ava, 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Joanna were Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Denney Cemetery, Ava, MO with visitation prior to service on Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava. Officiating was Rev. Oren Alcorn. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.