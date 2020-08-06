Jimmy “Jim” Baker

Jimmy Allen Baker, 73 years, 9 months, 13 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed away on August 3, 2020 at his home with his wife and children by his side.

Jim was born October 20, 1946 in Oildale, OK to Floyd Exeter and Edna Elva (Treat) Baker.

Jim was a Vietnam Veteran and served with the U.S. Army.

On July 18, 2006 Jim and Brenda were united in marriage at Gainesville, MO.

Jim recently retired from working as a mail carrier in the Ava community for 30 years. Jim loved playing the guitar and singing. He enjoyed studying physics, science, math, and reading the Bible. Jim was a Christian and he and Brenda studied the Bible together every Sunday.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, Charles, Jerry, Dennis, Wilburn, Glen, and Leon.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda, three step children, Ronny Baker, Lisa Baker, and Angela Goodman, several grand and great grandchildren, one brother, Bill Baker of Coos Bay, Oregon, many nieces, nephews, and lots of friends!

Cremation services for Jim are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.