Intersection Safety and Resurfacing Projects Coming to Route 60 Between Rogersville and Seymour Starting Mid-August

WEBSTER COUNTY – Drivers can expect lane closings beginning mid-August when a project to make intersection safety improvements and resurface Route 60 begins between a point east of Industry Road in Rogersville and Skyline Road in Seymour, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The project targets six (6) intersections along the Route 60 highway corridor with contractor crews beginning work in the Seymour area.

For the first couple of weeks in August, drivers will see work zone signs and other work zone items installed. The actual work to build the improvements will start mid-August.

The impact to traffic will include the following:

‘Round the clock lane closings where crews are resurfacing roadway

Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas.

During higher traffic volume times, expect occasional delays.

During the intersection work, turn lanes may be closed at times. Drivers may need to seek alternate routes to get to their destinations.

The intersection / resurfacing project will include:

At Skyline Road in Seymour

Offset left-turn lanes on eastbound and westbound Route 60

Offset right-turn lanes on westbound Route 60

At Webster Route A in Diggins

Offset left-turn lanes on eastbound Route 60

Offset right-turn lanes on westbound Route 60

At Webster Route PP and Webster Route Z in Fordland

Connect acceleration lane from Route PP to deceleration lane at Route Z

East of Glendale Drive in Rogersville

Construct J-turn that uses turn-around point east of Industry Road

Glendale Drive/Center Road in Rogersville

Offset left-turn lanes on eastbound and westbound Route 60

Construct acceleration lanes on eastbound and westbound Route 60

Peck Hollow Road/White Oak Road in Rogersville

Offset left-turn lanes on eastbound and westbound Route 60

Construct acceleration lanes on eastbound and westbound Route 60

Industry Road/Chicory Road in Rogersville

Offset left-turn lanes on eastbound and westbound Route 60

Construct acceleration lanes on eastbound and westbound Route 60

East of Industry Road in Rogersville

Construct J-turn that uses turn-around point east of Glendale Drive

Resurface Route 60 between Webster County Route VV in Rogersville and Webster County Route O near Cedar Gap (47 miles)

Weather and/or construction delays could alter the work schedule.

The projects are scheduled for completion in late-November 2020.

The prime contractor is APAC-Central of Springfield.

The total project cost is $9 million.