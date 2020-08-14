Herald Hits Local Newsstands Thursday AM

By Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

The Douglas County Herald will now be available on local newsstands on Thursday mornings (the publication day), rather than on Wednesday night.

The change is a result of having our printer do the work of addressing, inserting ads, and bundling the paper, vs. Herald staff doing that after-hours on Wednesday nights.

We’re still getting the papers to the Post Office at the same time, so delivered papers shouldn’t be affected.

However, the United States Post Office nationwide is being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a new Postmaster General is making changes that could end up affecting local delivery times.