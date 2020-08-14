Glade Top Trail Run Postponed Until April 3rd, 2021

From April, to October, back to April.

That’s the updated schedule for the Glade Top Trail Run.

It usually happens the first Saturday in April each year. For 2020 it was postponed to October due to Covid-19.

With the recent rise in virus cases and the large number of attendees that the trail run draws, the event is again being deferred.

The October 10th date is canceled and the run is now scheduled for Saturday, April 3rd, 2021.

For more information visit the event website at gladetoptrailrun.com or Facebook page at facebook.com/gladetoptrailrun.