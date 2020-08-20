Dr. Glendell Lee Snider

Dr. Glendell Lee Snider, age 84, of Ellijay, Georgia, died Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Dr. Snider was born January 20, 1936, in Dexter Missouri, the son of the late John T. and Emma Lee Clifft Snider. He was a graduate of Dexter High School, and University of Missouri in Columbia as a Veterinarian. He also served in the US Navy and retired from the USDA. Dr. Snider was a member of Covenant Community Church and was the last of 13 siblings.

Survivors include; his wife of 60 years, Helen Bishop Snider, son and daughter-in-law; Samuel Lee and Karla Snider, Ellijay, daughters and son-in-law; Fawn Lowery, Stone Mountain, Dr. Dawn Ranae Hicks-Kiser and Ben Kiser, Jasper. Five grandchildren; Joshua Snider, Dr. David Snider, Joseph Lowery, Heather Lowery, Robert Hicks, 3 great grandchildren; Luke, Bonnie and William Snider.

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home, with Pastor Steve Fields officiating.

Donations may be made to the Christian Learning Center or the Humane Society in memory of Dr. Snider.

