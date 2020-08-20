Delays Expected on U.S. 60 and U.S. in Springfield

Drivers can expect ‘round the clock lane closings and major traffic delays U.S. Route 60 and U.S. Route 65 at various bridges and interchange ramps in Springfield beginning Monday, August 24, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Contractor crews will clean and seal the bridge deck/driving surface of each bridge. The work is a preventative maintenance measure aimed at extending the life of the seven (7) bridges.

Traffic Impacts:

‘Round the clock lane closings where bridges are being sealed. It will be necessary to leave lanes closed for an extended period to allow sealing material to cure properly.

DELAYS CAN BE EXPECTED WHERE LANES ARE CLOSED. DRIVERS ARE URGED TO FIND ALTERNATE ROUTES.

Eastbound U.S. Route 60-to-northbound U.S. Route 65 flyover ramp closed over a weekend in mid-September

Bridges/Ramps Set for Sealing:

Springfield, Greene County

Eastbound and westbound U.S. Route 60 bridges over the railroad tracks west of Route 65

Northbound U.S. Route 65 over U.S. Route 60

Northbound U.S. Route 65-to-westbound U.S. Route 60 ramp over the railroad tracks west of Route 65

Ramp will be closed over a weekend. The exact dates will be announced in a traffic alert closer to the date of the work.

Detour includes northbound Route 65 to Battlefield Road interchange

Northbound and southbound U.S. Route 65 bridges over Sunshine Street (Greene County Route D)

Work will be done over a weekend. The exact dates will be announced in a traffic alert closer to the date of the work.

Eastbound U.S. Route 60-to-northbound and to-southbound U.S. Route 65 interchange ramps

Ramps will be closed over a weekend. The exact dates will be announced in a traffic alert closer to the date of the work.

Detour includes eastbound Route 60 to Greene County Route NN/J interchange

Branson, Taney County

Missouri Route 375 bridge over Fall Creek between Kirkland Drive and Mutton Hollow Drive

Weather and/or unforeseen issues could alter the work schedule.

The prime contractor on the project is Branco Enterprises, Inc. of Neosho, doing the work for a low bid amount of $2.5 million.

Completion date: October 1, 2020