Dawn Marie (Schillinger) Ousley

Dawn Marie Ousley, 45 years, 11 months, 3 days old, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away July 26, 2020 with her husband, son and parents by her side at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, MO following a brief and courageous battle with cancer.

Dawn was born August 23, 1974 in Moline, Illinois.

On June 11, 2016 Dawn was united in marriage to Wade Ousley in Ava, Missouri.

She was a 1992 graduate of Ava High School.

In 2003 she graduated from Vatterott College in Springfield, Missouri.

Dawn has been employed with Arc of the Ozarks for several years as a caregiver.

Dawn is survived by her husband, Wade, and son, Jaren Haynes of the home; her parents, Theresa and Marvin Stephens of Ava, MO; David and Cheryl Schillinger of Colona, IL; her siblings, Angie Hesterlee and Delbert of Ava, MO; Shannon Shillinger of Andover, IL; Cassie Loper and Donald of Ava, MO; Casey Stephens and Liz of Mtn. Grove, MO; Veronica Porter and Chip of Florida; her father and mother-in-law, Danny and Vivian Ousley of Springfield, MO; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Stephanie Ousley; her nieces and nephews she adored, Makaya, Riley, Olivia, Sophie, Katie, Shae, Ryder, Wyatt, Grady, Easton and Cannon; several aunts and uncles and her best friend, Jenny Getman.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Keith and Mary Robinson, Beverley Jones, Floyd Shillinger, and Roy and Mable Stephens.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The funeral service was held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home North in Springfield, Missouri. Burial was at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Springfield, Missouri.