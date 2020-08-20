Danny Joe Roy

Danny Joe Roy, 70 years, of Ava, Missouri passed away on August 5, 2020 at his home with his loving wife and son, Sammy by his side.

Danny was born February 6, 1950 in Danville, West Virginia to Frank and Ruby (Stratton) Roy.

Danny retired from a long career with ConRail, Cleveland Division as a bookman, wreckmaster and car foreman. He was a proud lifelong union member.

Danny and Melody Ribis, his wife and loving partner for over 40 years were united in marriage at Mt. Tabor Church in Ava.

He enjoyed watching westerns, classic TV shows, Gone With The Wind, and hanging out with his Cockatoo, Angel. He was a walking and talking Encyclopedia. Danny was a lifelong Christian.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, and younger brother, Michael.

He is survived by his wife, Melody of the home, he was the greatest father ever!.. to, Cindy Bene, Dennis and wife, Fran, Erin Boergert and husband, Scott, Heather Roy, Edward and Papa’s mini me, Sammy, nine grandchildren, one great grandchild, two siblings, Gary Roy and wife, Amy, and Shelia Miller of Ohio, good friend and neighbor to many at his home “littlegoatfarm.”

Cremation services for Danny are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.