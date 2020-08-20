Cruising in Commemoration: Dozens of classic and muscle cars, trucks and vans line up to honor Harold Day

by Michael Boyink/ mike@douglascountyherald.com

It’s not unusual to see groups of classic cars gathered together on a summer Saturday afternoon around Ava.

But you don’t always see them lined up in a funeral procession.

Such was the case on August 15th in Ava, as local automotive enthusiasts went bumper to bumper from Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, around the Ava Square, then up Mansfield Road to the Ava Cemetery.

50’s Chevvies. GTOs. Camaros and Chevelles. Streeter trucks. Vans. Station wagons. Mustangs. Dodge Darts.

There may or may not have been some burnouts along the way.

All in honor of the late Harold Day – Ava native, Vietnam Vet, and auto body specialist who not only worked on his own cars, but those of family and friends.

Comments about the event on Facebook said that Mr Day ould have “gotten a kick out of that cruise around the Square.”

After the services at the cemetery, the group gathered for a meal and casual car show at Harold’s home.

Mr Day’s full obituary can be found on the following page.