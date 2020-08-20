Beloved Son, Spouse, Father, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Great Great Grandpa, and Brother In Christ, Blair Frederick Karges, 97 years, passed on to Heaven on August 17, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri with his wife, Pam by his side.

Blair was born December 30, 1922 in Brook Park, Minnesota to Albert Henry and Mary (Boyce) Karges.

He graduated in 1939 in Pine City, MN High School. He taught a one room school from 1940 to 1941. He was U.S. Army Veteran and served during WWII from January 1943 to January 1946, Southwest Pacific and Colorado Air National Guard from 1953 to 1956.

In 1946 to this union were born two children, Vivian S. and Gail Deane Karges.

In 1984 Blair and Pamela were united in marriage and to this union two children were added, Melanie Coffman and Jordan Karges.

Blair was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Frederick, Keith, Edward, and Deane, one sister, Janet, one daughter, Vivian McKinley and host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Blair is survived by his wife, Pamela, one daughter, Melanie(Brent), two sons, Deane(Patt) and Jordan(Myra) and their spouses, eight grandchildren and five step-grandchildren and their spouses; Greg, Josh, Matt, Kirsten, Brooke, Ryan and Haven, Winter, Melanie, Alyssa, Kevin, Reise, Seirra, and Reiley, two great great grandchildren, Kayson and Aaron, five step great-grandchildren, and a host of nephews and nieces and their families.

Blair was retired Insurance Agent at MetLife Insurance Co. He was a Christian and a member of the Ava Assembly of God Church.

Funeral services for Blair was Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Ava Assembly of God Church, Ava, MO. A visitation was prior to the service Wed. from 9:00 a.m. to service time in the church. Burial was Wednesday, August 19th at 2:00 P.M. in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 South Southwood Road, Springfield, MO, with full military honors. Officiating was Pastor Buddy Boyd and Pastor Brian Garrison. Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse. Services were conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.