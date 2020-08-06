Billie McGill, 92, of Ava, Missouri, passed away at 11:56 a.m. on August 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her children.

Mrs. McGill was a former worker at Fasco in Ozark, Missouri, and then went to Emerson in Ava, Missouri. On February 9, 1952 Billie and Cleo McGill were married and to this union four children were born. She loved spending time with her family, they were her pride and joy. She laughed when we laughed and cried when we cried. She was a good and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Billie enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching sports on tv, and hunting.

Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Cleo Elza McGill, her parents, James William and Mae (Sherman) Everett; one sister Claudine Rushing; three brothers, Jim Everett, Virgil Everett, and Leslie Everett, two grandchildren, Casey Rachelle Shelton and Adam Clay McGill.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Debbie & Charles Shelton, David & Toni Ann McGill, Cindy & Tom Potts, and Tammy & Verne Snow, 12 grandchildren, Shastine Woosley, Faron Snow, Angie Boyd, Derek McGill, Tori Potts, Lacey Cook, Tyler McGill, Cody Shelton, Brandon Snow, Jeff Potts, Ryan Potts, Denton Snow, 16 great grandchildren, two sisters, Sybil Heckendorn of Ava and Eva Jo Baker of Albuquerque, New Mexico, one brother, John Everett and wife, Theresa of Ava, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Billie will be Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Springcreek Cemetery in Douglas County, MO with Rev. Wendell Daugherty officiating. Memorials may be made to the Spring Creek Cemetery, or Spring Creek Fence fund, at the funeral home. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.