Ava R-1 Schools will begin sports practice on Monday, August 10th.

Times and locations are:

Football

Football Field 6:30 – 11:00 AM

Softball

Softball Field 9:00 AM – 12:00

Cross County

HS Gym 6:30 – 8:00 AM

Volleyball

HS Gym 4:00 – 7:00 PM

Coach Sawyer reminds students that they must have had a physical in order to practice, and to bring their own water bottle and towel.