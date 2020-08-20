Ava Art Guild Quilt Show Contest Results

Contest judging for the Ava Art Guild Quilt Show is complete. Following are the results:

Best of Show

The Best of Show Director’s award went to Hannah Jones for a two-sided “Butterfly Garden Quilt.” Hannah paperpieced individual garden motif blocks for one side and paperpieced a purple and pink butterfly for the reverse side.

“Vintage Americana” contest sponsored by Jo Ann Hereford

Adult Entries

First Place – Missy Shay for wallhanging of a clothesline complete with laundry and clothespins.

Second Place – Caryl Posada Stillings for her mola-inspired painted gecko piece titled “Geckoflauge.”

Third Place – Sheila Alcorn for a classic dresden plate quilt.

Youth Entries (17 and younger)

First Place – Ruth Ann Jones for an old-fashioned log cabin quilt in pastel colors.

Second Place – Esther Jones for a cowboy-themed quilt.

Third Place – Sarah Jones for her blocks flower quilt.

Honorable Mention – Reuben Jones for his classic 50’s pickup book bag.

“Garden Patch” contest sponsored by Caryl Posada-Stillings

Adult Entries

First Place – Elizabeth Brown for a pair of pillows with one mola-inspired sunflower and one painted quilt panel sunflower.

Honorable Mention – Pat Henry for a black, white and red quilt with flower motif quilting.

Youth Entries

First Place – Esther Jones for her garden vegetables to canning jars quilt.

“Quilting Through the Seasons” contest sponsored by the Piece and Friendship Quilt Guild of Ava

Adult Entries

First Place – Pat Henry for an embroidered Christmas quilt on a deep blue background.

Second Place – Carolyn Prock whose quilt provided a view of an autumn scene as though through an open window.

Youth entries

First Place – Esther Jones with her “Seasonal Sudoku” quilt that contained fabrics depicting aspects of all four seasons in a sudoku format.

There are 38 entries in the show which will run through August 22nd.

Hours are 10-4 daily except closed Sunday.

Visitors to the show will be asked to vote for their favorite entry in both the adult and youth categories. Votes will be tabulated on August 22nd.

Winners of the viewer’s choice voting will receive cash prizes.

Visitors can also participate in an “eyespy” game where they search for the four quilts that match the pictures on the eyespy entry form.

Children under the age of 12 will receive a prize for completing the game and adult forms will be entered into a random drawing for a set of garden-themed placemats or a delicate wire nest pendant necklace.

Photos of other category winners are throughout this issue of the Herald.