Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

July 5 – Fifth Sunday after Pentecost

The mystery of God’s ways is sometimes hidden from the wise and intelligent. Jesus associates with those often excluded from the religious community. Like Paul, we struggle with our own selfish desires and seek God’s mercy and forgiveness. We gather to be refreshed by Christ’s invitation, “Come and seek God’s mercy and forgiveness. We gather to be refreshed by Christ’s’ invitation, “Come to me, all you that are weary.” Gathered around word, water, and meal, we find rest for our souls.

King of the nations, thank you for the freedoms we enjoy. Empower us to work for basic freedoms for all people worldwide. Amen.

Welcome to worship this midsummer day! May faith and hope grow in you, as crops and flowers and fruits ripen all around us these days.

