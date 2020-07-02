Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

June 28 – Fourth Sunday after Pentecost

The welcome of baptism is for all God’s children. This baptismal gift sets us free from the power of sin and death. In today’s gospel, Christ promises that the disciple who give a cup of cold water to the little ones serves Christ himself From worship we are sent on our baptismal mission to serve the little ones of this world and to be a sign of God’s merciful welcome.

Dear Jesus, I pray for anyone here today who is hurting. May your love comfort and encourage them. Amen.

Welcome! Let us join with the psalmist who declares: “I will sing of the steadfast love of the LORD, forever. We welcome and invite to our Lord’s Table all those baptized persons who truly believe that Christ is present in the elements of bread and wine. We offer both the small cup and the common cup. If you prefer the common cup, please refuse the small cup.

Happy Birthday to Jacob Wittorff.

9:30 AM, Sunday: Adult Bible class and Sunday School

10:45 AM: Worship

12:00 PM, Potluck

We are now broadcasting the Services Live on Facebook Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava

Today’s Lector: Jean Rutledge

Next Sunday’s Lector: Richard Sturgeon