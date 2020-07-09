The Champion News – Wilda Moses

July 6 – The Flag waved and the music swelled and American hearts pumped with pride in our Nation on our 244th celebration of Independence. This year we seem more mindful, more thoughtful about the whole concept. It does a citizen good to re-read the Declaration of Independence. Molly Ivins said, “It is possible to read the history of this country as one long struggle to extend the liberties established in our Constitution to everyone in America.” The traveling Viet Nam Memorial Wall was in Springfield over the holiday week end. It is a humbling experience to view it. Thanks to all who have served and to you are serving yet.

If March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb, how will July go out, after having come in with such a thunderous wet and wonderful beginning? An inch and a half of rain came down in the middle of the day on Wednesday, July 1st, washing away worries of drought. Friends in Vera Cruz recorded two and a half inches and others out east had an inch and a half. Local haymakers had it baled already so there were no complaints to be heard. It was another delightful day down on the broad banks of Auld Fox Creek, made even more pleasant by visitors out on the wide veranda. Eldon and Judy Russell, from somewhere between Gentryville and Richville, passed a pleasant couple of hours enjoying the little Wednesday Outside Jam, which was much improved by Roberta, Ms. American Pie! She says she is making more pies than ever and the most popular one is coconut-cream. Roy’s is doing well, she said. Floaters are stopping in. We are in the midst of full-blown summertime.

Two pieces of mail arrived in The Champion News mail box concerning the letter cited in the June 16th post. One was from the Crackpot himself, pleased to have been quoted and to have had his idea recognized. He said he “would just as soon” be known as Crackpot and expressed gratefulness at not having been identified and allowed as how he would be pleased to share more of his good ideas in the future. The author of the other letter also did not wish to be identified “for obvious reasons,” she said. She said she liked the Crackpot’s notion that the world could be unified by fighting a common enemy like space invaders. She thinks we have one in Covid19. She goes on to say that it would be nice if we could be unified in appreciation, understanding and affection rather than hate. She said she remembered the letter because she had seen a posting on the internet that said, “One thing the pandemic has taught is that if America is ever attacked by actual invaders, the Democrats will join the enemy.” She responded, “As a Democrat, your neighbor and friend, my feelings are hurt that you think so poorly of me. I love our Country as much as you do and I have never been disrespectful of you or your views.” The strident divisiveness of these days makes it hard to not take things personally. The purpose of so many of those kinds of posts is to spread that kind of divisiveness, so let us try not to get het up and remember to “love thy neighbor.” Another internet posting: “The law of the universe is simple. What you focus on not wanting, is what you will get more of.” Your letters on these subjects or any other are welcome at TCN, Rt. 72 Box 367, Norwood, MO 65717 or champion@championnews.us. Perhaps a step away from the screen every now and then is a good idea.

Someone said, “I can’t go out because of the virus” sounds weak, whiny and boring. Try this instead: ‘I’ve sworn an oath of solitude until the pestilence is purged from the lands.’ That sounds more principled, valiant and heroic—and people might even think you are carrying a sword.” These shut in days make a thoughtful greeting card in the mail even more appreciated. Ethel must have her calendar full of special days for people. Thanks, and thanks to the mail carriers out here doing their good work. In the early days of the pandemic we recognized the importance of the post office, of grocers, truckers, and all the health care workers and others upon whom we depend. They are still important and this thing is not over. Be grateful to those folks and be kind to them. Be safe and kind to yourselves and strive for Optimism the way we do in Champion—Looking on the Bright Side! www.championnews.us