Sweden- Linda Johnson

July 6 – Why does God save sinners? For by grace are you saved. It’s the opening words of Ephesians 2:8. Not by works…,but according to his mercy. This is taken from part of a verse, Titus 3:5, which was contained in the text for Sunday’s sermon from verses 1 through 7.

As Pastor Josh pointed out to us, “If that’s the case, being saved through grace, then what’s the purpose of verses 1-4? Verses One through Three tells us how we ought to be with one another. That’s important.” Let me digress.

Verse One is about doing what those in power over you tell you to do. Don’t fight with them and don’t argue your point. If you think you’ve been wronged, get them in a court of law not on the side of the road. Settle your grievances in court. Above all, try to do what you are supposed to do.

Verse Two tells us not to fight with people. It doesn’t always have to be our way. It can be somebody else’s for a change. Pastor Josh cited an example from an old Andy Griffith episode. Aunt Bee said to Andy, “Silence is my game, Mum’s my name, tick-a-lock.” For those who are unfamiliar with ‘tick-a-lock’, its much the same thing as ‘zip my lip’.

Verse Three is a reminder that we are also guilty of acting in ways that would get us in trouble. Pastor Josh even went so far as to say that the root of the world’s problems can go back to this verse.

If it wasn’t by His mercy, then we could be hateful. We don’t save ourselves, it’s God’s mercy and that’s why we are to show love and kindness. He saved us. The Holy Spirit lives in us. Remember the old song?: Since Jesus Came Into My Heart. God gave His love to us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Savior.

There’s no chance God forgets us but we forget God. We forget who God is and what He has done. If we are able on our own, then we wouldn’t need Him. The thief on the cross who said, “Remember me” knew that he couldn’t have eternal life on his own. It’s an impossibility. Verse Seven says, that being justified by his grace, we should be made heirs according to the hope of eternal life. If you believe in eternal life, then all seven verses matter. How we are matters. It all goes together.

You can visit us at our website. Pastor Joshua Strong can also be heard on our radio program which is on at 8:05 a.m. Sunday mornings.