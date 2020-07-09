St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday July 5 was the Fourth Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Epistle for the day, Romans 8:18: “I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.” Then, as now, the world was a place full of evil and trouble and Paul writes to the Romans to give encouragement and hope for the future in Christ. Our trials will make us better as we have hope in a future state of glory. This attitude reflects Jewish thought of the time which divided time into the present or evil time and the future day of the Lord, a time of judgment and a new world.

Paul goes on to say that all creation is waiting for a new & better life because even nature has suffered from man’s sins: “…the whole creation groaneth & travaileth in pain together until now.” Paul’s message is that our situation is not hopeless because of God’s redeeming power. We live in expectation of new life.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Bill Winkelmann, one of our Lay Leaders, whose birthday is July 8 and in announcements noted that next week is vestry meeting.

Services at St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church are Sundays at 10:30 and Wednesdays at 6:30. For information visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.