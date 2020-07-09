Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

July 6 – We didn’t go to church today so no scripture.

We have been staying in trying to stay well.

I have been cooking meals including desserts. I made a fresh apple cobbler.

We have been enjoying a really good watermelon.

We had one inch of rain one evening. We could use some more moisture.

We sat on our front porch and watched a beautiful fireworks show last night. As good as any we have ever seen.

They were going all around us with beautiful and loud fireworks.

I hope everyone enjoyed a great and safe 4th of July.

Until next week remember to be safe and careful.