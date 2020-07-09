Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program

On Wednesday, July 15th the Senior Age Area Agency on Aging will host a nutrition program that provides benefit vouchers for fruits and vegetables to low-income senior households.

The event will take place at the Ava Senior Center (Community Center). It will run from 10 A.M. to 1:00 P.M..

To verify qualification, area seniors will need to provide:

Proof of ID (drivers license)

Proof of residency (utility bill)

Proof of gross income (SNAP letter, pay stub, W2, tax return, etc).

If you have questions, please contact Christine Thompson at 417-868-9530.