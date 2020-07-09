Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program

On Wednesday, July 15th the Senior Age Area Agency on Aging will host a nutrition program that provides benefit vouchers for fruits and vegetables to low-income senior households.
The event will take place at the Ava Senior Center (Community Center). It will run from 10 A.M. to 1:00 P.M..
To verify qualification, area seniors will need to provide:
- Proof of ID (drivers license)
- Proof of residency (utility bill)
- Proof of gross income (SNAP letter, pay stub, W2, tax return, etc).
If you have questions, please contact Christine Thompson at 417-868-9530.