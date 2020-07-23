Ruth Viola Rodgers, 100, of Rogersville, MO departed this life Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born on Thursday, January 1, 1920 to Mitchell and Alice (Bailey) Rodgers.

Ruth was the younger of two children, her brother Paul Phillip being nineteen months older. Both children were dedicated to God by their parents. Ruth started to school at the age of five. She graduated from Ava High then attended and graduated from Kansas City College and Bible School where she became established spiritually. She was reclaimed and later sanctified during the same revival. She immediately sought God’s will for her life. Ruth attended and graduated from Drury College. During her time at Drury she testified in one of her classes to the transforming power of Jesus Christ in her life. Ruth answered the call to the ministry and home and foreign mission works. She went as a missionary to the Islands of Jamaica and St. Thomas. Ruth taught for over 36 years in Bible schools and in public as well. Any accomplishments belong to God and his grace.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother.

Ruth leaves behind her cousins and many friends.

A visitation was held from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, MO 65804 with funeral services followed at 2 p.m. Burial was at Greenlawn North cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Zion Bible School.