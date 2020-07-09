Phillip Randall Akers, 58 years old, of Escalon, California (formerly of Ava, Mo.) was born on April 24, 1962 in Great Bend, Kansas to Granville “Bud” and Karen Sue (Walls) Akers and passed away on June 5, 2020 in California from a sudden heart attack with his friends by his side.

Phillip was a 1980 Ava High School graduate. He loved sports and still has to this day records in the triple and long jump from Ava High 1979 track and field.

He was a veteran and served his country in the U.S. Navy.

Phillip was a Christian and growing up attended the Girdner Church.

He also enjoyed camping, backpacking, hiking, gardening, cooking, and especially loved fishing. In addition, Phillip enjoyed playing the guitar and banjo.

He is survived by his wife, Monika Akers of Escalon, CA, two children, Emily Scholton and husband, Josiah, and Clayton Akers, his mother, Sue Akers Hartgraves of Ava, Mo., his brother, John Akers of Ava, other relatives and many friends.

Phillip was cremated in California per his wishes.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Gideon’s International.