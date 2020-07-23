Owen Reece Dobbs, 25 years and 21 days old, Ava, Missouri passed away on July 20, 2020.

Owen was born June 29, 1995 in Springfield, MO to Lester and Shawna (Bair) Dobbs

Owen enjoyed reading Stephen King novels, listening to music, hunting, drawing, water skiing.

Owen was preceded in death by his mother Shawna France, great-grandfather, Jim Aborn, great-grandparents, Maurice and Katherine Bair, one uncle, Jason Fleetwood, and a great-uncle, John Aborn.

Owen is survived by two children, Jason James Dobbs and Victoria Grace Dobbs, his sister Tayler Hinrichs and husband, Ronnie, his grandparents, Donald and Nancy Bair and Charlotte Ann Berger, great-grandmother, Leota Aborn, five nephews, Colton, Brady, Tristan, William, and Johnathan, one niece, Emily, one uncle, Eugene Bair, close friend, Joshua Queen, and many other, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Owen will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Highway Church of the Nazarene in Ava, MO. Visitation will be Friday, 10:00 A.M. to service time. Burial will be in the Ava Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Shane Weaver. Memorials may be made to Gideon’s International. Due to the increase of Covid 19 in our area we highly encourage people attending to wear a mask! Thank you. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.