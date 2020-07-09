Notice of Public Hearing: Zoning Change Thomas & Company, PC

Notice of Public Hearing: Application for Zoning Change to the

City of Ava, Missouri

A public hearing will be held by the City of Ava Planning and Zoning Commission at 6:00 PM at City Hall on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, for the purpose of hearing a request for a zoning change submitted by Thomas & Company, PC.

Present Zoning: B-2 Central Business

Proposed Zoning: B-3 General Business

Purpose: Correct Zoning

Legal Description:

A part of the SE1/4SW1/4 of Section 14, Township 26 North, Range 16 West of the 5th P.M., more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the intersection of the Westerly right-of-way line of Missouri Highway 5 (as located May 2005) and the Northerly right-of-way line of Fox Meadow Drive (as located May, 2005), these North 80 degrees 15 minutes 00 seconds West, 74.83 feet along said Northerly right-of-way line for TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING; thence continuing North 80 degrees 15 minutes 00 seconds West 148.41 feet along said Northerly right-of-way line, thence North 09 degrees 24 minutes 27 seconds East, 113.00 feet, thence South 80 degrees 15 minutes 00 seconds East, 17.39 feet, thence South 39 degrees 37 minutes 04 seconds East 173.54 feet and to the TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING.

SUBJECT TO THE RESERVATION of an EASEMENT for ingress, egress and parking over and across the following described tract: A part of the SE1/4SW1/4 of Section 14, Township 26 North, Range 16 West of the 5th P.M., described as beginning at the intersection of the Westerly right-of-way line of Missouri Highway 5 (as located May, 2005) and the Northerly right-of-way line of Fox Meadow Drive (as located May, 2005), thence North 80 degrees 15 minutes 00 seconds West 223.24 feet along said Northerly right-of-way line, thence North 09 degrees 24 minutes 27 seconds East 26.28 feet for the TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING of said EASEMENT, thence continuing North 09 degrees 24 minutes 27 seconds East 86.72 feet, thence South 80 degrees 15 minutes 00 seconds East 17.39 feet; thence South 07 degrees 25 minutes 49 seconds West 46.60 feet, thence South 09 degrees 24 minutes 27 seconds West 40.04 feet; thence North 80 degrees 35 minutes 33 seconds West 19.00 feet and to the TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING.

ALSO TOGETHER WITH an EASEMENT for ingress, egress and parking over and across the following described tract: A part of the SE1/4SW1/4 of Section 14, Township 26 North, Range 16 West of the 5th P.M., more particularly described as beginning at the intersection of the Westerly right-of-way line of Missouri Highway 5 (as located May, 2005) and the Northerly right-of-way line of Fox Meadow Drive ( as located May, 2005), thence North 80 degrees 15 minutes 00 seconds West 223.24 feet along said Northerly right-of-way line, thence North 09 degrees 24 minutes 27 seconds East 26.28 feet for the TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, thence continuing North 09 degrees 24 minutes 27 seconds East 86.72 feet, thence North 80 degrees 15 minutes 00 seconds West 11.75 feet, thence South 04 degrees 42 minutes 29 seconds West 28.52 feet, thence South 45 degrees 46 minutes 12 seconds West 22.46 feet, thence South 09 degrees 24 minutes 27 seconds West 40.28 feet, thence South 80 degrees 35 minutes 33 seconds East 22.72 feet to the TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING.

ALSO AN INTEREST IN AND TO an Easement which is described as a part of

the SE1/4SW1/4 of Section 14, Township 26 North, Range 16 West, described as commencing at the Northeast corner of said SE1/4SW1/4, thence North 88 degrees 47 minutes 52 seconds West, 1067.80 feet, thence South 38 degrees 38 minutes 39 seconds East, 98.37 feet, thence South 75 degrees 55 minutes 19 seconds East, 77.58 feet, thence South 10 degrees 38 minutes 03 seconds West, 56.27 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence South 79 degrees 21 minutes 57 seconds East, 297.97 feet, thence South 38 degrees 44 minutes 02 seconds East, 204.24 feet, thence North 79 degrees 21 minutes 57 seconds West, 30.71 feet, thence North 38 degrees 44 minutes 02 seconds West, 173.53 feet, thence north 79 degrees 21 minutes 57 seconds West 290.57 feet thence North 10 degrees 38 minutes 03 seconds East, 20.00 feet and to the POINT OF BEGINNING.

ALL BEING TOGETHER WITH AND SUBJECT to EASEMENT MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT, as dated July 6, 2005 and recorded August 9, 2005 in Book 438 at Pages 165-168 in the office of the Douglas County Recorder, which is a covenant that runs with the land and is binding on the parties, their heirs, trustees, personal representatives, agents, or assigns.

SUBJECT TO: Easements, restrictions, reservations, and other agreements and matters of record, if any.