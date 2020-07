Notice of Public Hearing: Zoning Change Massage & Body Works, LLP

Notice of Public Hearing: Application for Zoning Change to the

City of Ava, Missouri

A public hearing will be held by the City of Ava Planning and Zoning Commission at 6:00 PM at City Hall on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, for the purpose of hearing a request for a zoning change submitted by Massage & Body Works, LLP.

Present Zoning: L-1 Light Industry

Proposed Zoning: B-3 General Business

Purpose: Correct Zoning

Legal Description:

A PART OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 26 NORTH, RANGE 16 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M., MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF MISSOURI HIGHWAY NO. 5 (AS LOCATED SEPTEMBER, 2014) AND THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF FOX MEADOW DRIVE (AS LOCATED SEPTEMBER, 2014); THENCE NORTH 80 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, 223.24 FEET ALONG SAID NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE FOR THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 80 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, 132.42 FEET ALONG SAID NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE; THENCE NORTH 09 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST, 113.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 80 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST, 131.75 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 09 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST 113.00 FEET TO THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING. SUBJECT TO ALL EASEMENTS OF RECORD. DESCRIPTION AS PER SURVEY C-7829 MADE BY CARMACK SURVEYING, INC

ALSO AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER AND ACROSS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT: A PART OF THE S1/2 OF THE SW1/4 OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 26 NORTH, RANGE 16 WEST, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID S1/2 OF SW 1/4, THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 47 MINUTES 52 SECONDS WEST, 1067.80 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 38 DEGREES 38 MINUTES 39 SECONDS EAST, 98.37 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 75 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 19 SECONDS EAST, 77.58, THENCE SOUTH 10 DEGREES 38 MINUTES 03 SECONDS WEST, 56.27 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE SOUTH 79 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 57 SECONDS EAST 297.97 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 38 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 02 SECONDS EAST 204.24 FEET, THENCE NORTH 79 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 57 SECONDS WEST, 30.71 FEET, THENCE NORTH 38 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 02 SECONDS WEST, 173.53 FEET, THENCE NORTH 79 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 57 SECONDS WEST, 290.57 FEET, THENCE NORTH 10 DEGREES 38 MINUTES 03 SECONDS EAST, 20.00 FEET AND TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AND PARKING OVER AND ACROSS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT: A PART OF THE SE1/4SW1/4 OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 26 NORTH, RANGE 16 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M., DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF MISSOURI HIGHWAY 5 (AS LOCATED MAY, 2005) AND THE NORTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF FOX MEADOW DRIVE (AS LOCATED MAY, 2005), THENCE NORTH 80 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, 223.24 FEET ALONG SAID NORTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, THENCE NORTH 09 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 27 SECONDS EAST 26.28 FEET FOR THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING OF SAID EASEMENT, THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 09 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 27 SECONDS EAST 86.72 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 80 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST 17.39 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 07 DEGREES 25 MINUTES 49 SECONDS WEST 46.60 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 09 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST 40.04 FEET; THENCE NORTH 80 DEGREES 35 MINUTES 33 SECONDS WEST 19.00 FEET AND TO THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING.

ALSO SUBJECT TO AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AND PARKING OVER AND ACROSS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT: A PART OF THE SE1/4SW1/4 OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 26 NORTH, RANGE 16 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M., MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF MISSOURI HIGHWAY 5 (AS LOCATED MAY, 2005) AND THE NORTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF FOX MEADOW DRIVE (AS LOCATED MAY, 2005), THENCE NORTH 80 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, 223.24 FEET ALONG SAID NORTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, THENCE NORTH 09 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 27 SECONDS EAST, 26.28 FEET FOR THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 09 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 27 SECONDS EAST 86.72 FEET, THENCE NORTH 80 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 11.75 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 04 DEGREES 42 MINUTES 29 SECONDS WEST, 28.52 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 45 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 12 SECONDS WEST 22.46 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 09 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST 40.28 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 80 DEGREES 35 MINUTES 33 SECONDS EAST 22.72 FEET TO THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING.

ALSO AN EASEMENT FOR DRIVEWAY AS RECORDED IN BOOK 179 AT PAGE 273, BEING DESCRIBED AS THAT PART OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION FOURTEEN (14), TOWNSHIP 26, RANGE SIXTEEN (16), DESCRIBED AS COMMENCING AT A POINT 74.83 FEET NORTH 80 DEGREES 15 MINUTES WEST OF THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE HIGHWAY #5 AND THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF FOX MEADOW DRIVE, FOX MEADOW SUBDIVISION, AVA, MISSOURI, AND THENCE NORTH 80 DEGREES 15 MINUTES WEST 280.83 FEET FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE NORTH 80 DEGREES 15 MINUTES WEST 20 FEET, THENCE NORTH 9 DEGREES 45 MINUTES EAST 113.00 FEET, THENCE NORTH 9 DEGREES 45 MINUTES EAST 20 FEET, THENCE IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.