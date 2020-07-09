Notice of Public Hearing: Zoning Change 204 N Fleetwood St

Notice of Public Hearing: Application for Zoning Change to the
City of Ava, Missouri
A public hearing will be held by the City of Ava Planning and Zoning Commission at 6:00 PM at City Hall on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, for the purpose of hearing a request for a zoning change submitted by Michael J. Paddock for property address 204 N Fleetwood St.
Present Zoning: B-2 Central Business
Proposed Zoning: R-2 Two Family Residential
Purpose: Correct Zoning
Legal Description:
ALL OF LOT ELEVEN (11) IN BLOCK EIGHT (8) IN DAVIS ADDITION TO THE CITY OF AVA, MISSOURI. ALL IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI.