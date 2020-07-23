Narvil Tetrick, 76 years, 11 months, 11 days old, Ava, Missouri passed on to Heaven July 16, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield MO with family by his side .

Narvil was born August 5, 1943 in Trail, Mo to Lewis and Valley (Tate) Tetrick.

On April 28, 1962, Narvil and Beverly Fletcher were united in marriage at Hartville, MO and to this union were blessed with two daughters, Tammy and Teresa.

Narvil worked at Burlington Northern Railroad.

He was a Christian and was a faithful member of Gentry Church in Ava for many years. He enjoyed traveling with Beverly through many states. He was a devoted Husband, father and grandfather. Most of all his joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Narvil enjoyed running dogs, working horses and making molasses. He was an avid hunter and liked hunting fox, coyote, and coon. He loved cooking and especially, eating fish.

Narvil was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Beverly, a great granddaughter , Ellah May Terrill and five siblings.

Narvil is survived by his two daughters and their spouse, Tammy & Wayne Merrifield and Teresa & Kim Vaverka, six grandchildern, Lacie, Josie, Casey, Sadie, Corey, and Stephanie, eleven great grandchildren, four brothers, Hase Tetrick, Windle Tetrick, Ferd Tetrick, Dwight Tetrick, two sisters, Ima Griggs, and Debbie Croney, nephews, nieces, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Narvil were Monday, July 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO. Visitation was Monday from 12:30 p.m. to service time. Burial was in the Eaton Cemetery. Officiating was Pastor David Dodson and Pastor Bill Comer. Memorials may be made to Eaton Cemetery and Gentry Church. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.