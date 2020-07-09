Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

July 6 – On the last Sunday morning in June, Delbert Murray had the special song. Ushers were Bryan Jones & Alex Fourman. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on “Looking Diligently” from Hebrews 12:15. “Looking diligently lest any man fail of the grace of God; lest any root of bitterness springing up trouble you, and thereby many be defiled. Lest there be any…profane person.” Lest we destroy – bitterness poisons the conscience and the Church. Lest we defile – holiness becomes valueless, hellishness becomes victorious. Lest we distort – spread corruption & cynicism. Lest we disregard – common vs. precious; carnal vs. purity. Lest we despise.

Visitors in the Sunday evening service included the Kary Arender family. Rodney Loper led in prayer. Greyson Jones played a trumpet solo. Pastor Bob gave a Bible study on Ephesians 6:18, “I am an ambassador in bonds. All Christians are ambassadors of the King of Kings.

Mt. Zion celebrated Independence Day on Wed., July 1, at 7:00pm. Jesse Paxton led the Pledge of Allegiance & 2 patriotic songs. Ken Thomas led in prayer for the U.S.A. Visitors included T.J. Brubeck of Delta, CO; Doyle Mahan of Noblesville, IN; Robert Ross family from Yukon, MO; Travis Smith from Twin Bridges; several from the churches at Fordland and Brush Arbor; and other friends and neighbors. Pastor Bob read a speech by Rush Limbaugh, Jr., entitled “Our Lives, Our Fortunes, Our Sacred Honor.” It was accompanied by pictures of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence.

Then watermelon and snacks were served at the outdoor basketball court. Alex Fourman, Matt Thompson, James Cobb, and Brian McFarlin were the pyrotechnicians for the fireworks display.

Praise the Lord for the good rains He sent on Wed. and Thurs.