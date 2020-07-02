Little Farm Store Hosts Circus-Themed July 4th Celebration

The Little Farm Store, located just outside of Seymour, Missouri is hosting a free circus-themed Independence Day event with activities for the kids, photo ops, live music, gift card drawings, and farm fresh food.

The farm-to-table restaurant will be reopening Saturday, July 4th with a newly renovated parking area and new summer menu. Available food options include a surprise burger recipe, sliders, summer sides, and frozen custard.

The event will also include a market extravaganza, a precursor to the Little Farm Store’s upcoming 2nd Saturday Farmers Market.

That market is slated to run from July through October.

A sanitation station will be provided and guests are encouraged to wear masks.

The event will run from 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

The Little Farm Store is located at 520 Lucky Road, Seymour, MO 65746, just off Hwy 60 between Seymour and Mansfield, Missouri.

For more information contact Ryan Goolsby, Owner, at (417) 929- 1338 or pleasantvalleyfamilyfarm@gmail.com.