Lincoln Day Dinner is July 10th, Speaker is Loren Spivack

Loren Spivack will be the guest speaker at the Douglas County Republican Women’s Club annual Lincoln Day Dinner on July 10th. Before becoming active in politics, Spivack worked as a management consultant for both profit and non-profit companies. He founded “Free Market Warrior” in 2009 and has devoted his time to teaching conservative groups about free market economics in an effort to make a positive difference in American politics and economics.

Spivack communicates in an easy to understand manner. He offers insightful approaches to overcoming challenges in today’s political climate with a playful conservative slant. In a recent Facebook post Spivack states: “Nothing creates conservatives faster than watching your city get burned to the ground by lawless thugs while the police stand down because the mayor’s on the side of the rioters….I’m a small government guy, if there ever was one! But the one thing government IS SUPPOSED TO DO is law and order.”

Spivack is also the author of two books, “The New Democrat” and “The Gorax.” Both books are parodies, based on the famous Dr. Seuss children’s books and shows. Mr. Spivack’s use of humor as he teaches helps everyone learn the benefits of a free market society versus government control.

The Lincoln Day Dinner will be held at the Cold Creek Cowboy Church on Highway 5 in Ava on Friday, July 10. Social time and a silent auction begin at 5:30 pm and the dinner and speakers start at 6:00 pm. Candidates running for office in local and state elections will be sharing their views. Pre-purchased adult tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door, and $8 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the Ava Chamber of Commerce, Clarity, Douglas County Title and Abstract, or reservations can be made by calling 417-683-2280 or at https://douglascountygop.square.site/