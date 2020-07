LEGAL NOTICE

The Plainview School District is accepting bids on milk, propane, trash and audit services for the 2020-2021 school year.

You may e-mail your bid to brendareed@plainviewschool.org, or mail to Plainview School, RR 3 Box 145, Ava, MO 65608.

Bids will be accepted until July 17, 4:00 PM. For additional information call Brenda Reed at (417) 683-2046.