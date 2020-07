PUBLIC NOTICE

Pursuant to 42 USC 11044

The Ava/Douglas County Local Emergency Planning Committee hereby notifies the public that emergency response plan(s), material safety data sheets and inventory forms have been submitted pursuant to the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. These materials along with any followup emergency notices may be reviewed at 307 E. Lincoln Ave., in Ava, Missouri upon appointment. Contact 417-683-3315 to schedule an appointment.