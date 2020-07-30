Notice of Public Hearing: Application for Zoning Change to the City of Ava, Missouri

A public hearing will be held by the City of Ava Planning and Zoning Commission at 6:00 PM at City Hall on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, for the purpose of hearing a request for a zoning change submitted by Paul and Michelle Peck for storage units located at 213 Aid Avenue.

Present Zoning: L-1 Light Industry

Proposed Zoning: B-3 General Business

Purpose: Correct Zoning

Legal Description:

The East 680 feet of the S1/2N1/2NW1/4SE1/4 of Section 14, Township 26, Range 16. ALL IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI.

SUBJECT TO: Easements, restrictions, reservations, and other agreements and matters of record, if any.