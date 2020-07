The Ava R-I School District is accepting bids for the awarding to Right to Contract for Bus Route #1 for $32,425.01 which will be based on a rubric that may include experience, driver qualifications, ability to pay contract in full up-front and availability to provide service by the first day of school, other criteria may be considered at the discretion of the BOE. Interested parties must provide a letter of interest to the Ava R-I Administrative Offices by August 3, 2020 at 4:30 PM.

Related