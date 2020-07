NOTICE:

The City of Ava is accepting bids on a 50’ X 100’ concrete footings and 5” slab for the Street and Sanitation Department. Drawing is available for review at city hall and bids will be opened on Tuesday, August 11th during city council meeting. Please submit all bids either by mail to City of Ava P.O. Box 967 Ava, MO 65608, or to the city clerk office at 404 S Jefferson St. before 4:30 P.M. Tuesday, August 11th. For more information, call 417-683-5516.