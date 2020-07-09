On Saturday, June 27, 2020, Jerry Paul Roy (JP), loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and great-uncle, passed away during his sleep, at the age of 69.

JP Roy grew up in Dora, MO working throughout his childhood in Roy’s Store where he learned many lessons that would serve him later in life. JP was an excellent athlete, excelling in Basketball, Baseball, and Football.

JP valued education and earned a BS in Marketing and Business Administration from SMSU (now MSU), MBA in Business Management from Alaska Pacific University, and Doctorate Degree (ABD) in Organizational Management and Leadership from the University of Phoenix.

JP always loved to go fast, and while at SMSU learned to fly and earned his pilot’s license. He joined the college flying team and led the team to the national intercollegiate flying championship. His faculty coach Dr Erwin Mantei commented, “We beat all the big schools, including the Air Force Academy, and JP was the leader of the team and he won the Top Pilot award.”

While in college, JP signed up for Marine Corps Officer Candidate School. After graduation he began active service and upon completion of Platoon Leaders Class was accepted into flight school. He flew several aircraft, including the A4 Skyhawk fighter jet, and the C-130 Transport Plane. He was active in the Marines for 6 years, and another 5 years in the Marine Corp Reserves.

After the Marines, JP served in the Missouri National Guard for 2 years, and then full-time in the Alaska Army National Guard for another 10 years as an Aviation Logistics Officer. He managed over 90 technicians and was responsible for operational readiness of all aircraft. He also served as a test pilot for fixed and rotor wing aircraft.

While in Alaska, JP provided logistical and other support to the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Task Force, and supported efforts to save three gray whales that had become trapped by ice in Barrow Alaska. This saga captured the attention of people all over the world and the movie “Big Miracle” was made about the story.

JP was a true patriot and was unwavering in his service to his country.

Outside of Military service, JP flew many types of aircraft for private contractors in North, South, and Central America. Among the aircraft he qualified in were the A4, C-130, UH-4 helicopter, Blackhawk Attack Helicopter, Cessna Citation, DC-3, and many more. He was an aviator’s aviator. He was active in the Commemorative Air Force base in Falcon Field, Mesa, Arizona.

JP was a lifelong student of family history and Ozark lore. From an early age, he had great interest in hearing stories from Aunt Effa Giles, Uncle Cletus Upshaw, and other family historians and elders. He had immense knowledge of our ancestors, particularly during the time around the Civil War. Family was especially important to JP. He was a Fellow in the Family Firm Institute.

JP was active in real estate development and construction throughout his life but his greatest accomplishment was finding the love of his life, Rosa.

JP was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Gerry Roy. He is survived by his beloved wife Rosa, his sons Jonathon and Joshua, grandchildren Julia, Lukas, Rose, Liliana, his sister Jan Kelly, brothers Monte and Chris Roy, Aunt Sue Martin, Great-Aunt Vivian Ridenour, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Esperanza Para Los Niños, P.O. Box 1024, Lukeville, AZ 85341, which is a children’s home in Rocky Point Mexico.

Services for Jerry Paul Roy will be Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Life Church, 200 W. Pennington Ave. (606 NW 3rd Ave), Ava, MO with burial following at the Roy Family Cemetery, Drury, MO with full military honors. A visitation will be prior to the service on Monday from 9:00 A.M. to service time at the church.

Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com