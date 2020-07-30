Glenda Young Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole

On Friday, June 12th, 2020, Greene County Judge Calvin Holden convicted Glenda Young, 71, of Ava, of First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action for the 2017 shooting death of her husband, David Young.

This past Tuesday, July 28th, Judge Calvin Holden sentenced Glenda Young on both counts.

On the first count, Judge Holden delivered the only sentence Missouri allows for First Degree Murder: life in prison without chance of parole.

On the second count, Armed Criminal Action, due to the violence of the crime Holden sentenced Young to 30 years prison time, to run concurrently with the first sentence.

Through her lawyer, Young indicated she planned to appeal the court findings.