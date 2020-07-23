First COVID-19 Related Death in Douglas County

By Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

On Friday, July 17th, the Douglas County Health Department announced the county’s first COVID-19 related death.

According to the organization’s press release, “A member of our community in the 80+ age group passed away. This individual was identified through our local contact tracing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of our community member that passed away. Our hearts are heavy with this news and we want to assure the community that we are committed to continue efforts to reduce the spread of this virus.”

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) laws prevent the identity of the victim being released to the public.

Confirmed positive cases continue to jump in the area.

Data released by the health department showed 27 on Saturday the 18th, 30 on Sunday the 19th, 33 on Monday the 20th, and ___ on Tuesday the 21st.

The health department has a COVID-19 dashboard on their website: dchd.org/covid-19.html The statistics are updated on a regular basis.

The Health Department says “COVID-19 has been confirmed in Western, Eastern and Central Douglas County. You should presume every place or location has some potential for risk.

Continue to practice basic preventative measures to help decrease your risk and the spread of COVID-19. These measures include: avoiding contact with people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, proper hand-washing, cleaning frequently used surfaces, wearing a mask when out in public and a minimum of 6 feet of separation cannot be maintained, and staying home when sick.”

Visit the Douglas County Health Department’s Facebook page for COVID-19 related updates: facebook.com/DouglasCountyHealthDepartment.