Deanna “Dee” Carol Potter

Deanna Carol Potter, 73 years, 4 months old, 8 days, of Squires, Missouri passed away on July 18, 2020 at her home in Squires.

Dee was born March 10, 1947 in Springfield, MO to Paul and Mavis (Dunn) Hensley.

Dee and Leonard Potter were united in marriage on June 10, 1967 in Girdner, MO and they were blessed with three children.

Dee retired from the Norwood School District where she worked as a teachers aid. She attended Girdner Church for 30 years. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Dee loved to make quilts, camping and canoeing with her husband Leonard, and attending bluegrass festivals where her son performed. Spending time with her sisters and family brought her great joy.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leonard in 2009, a son, Jeff in 2010, three brothers, Duane Hensley, Austin Hensley, and Charles Hensley, and one sister, Barb Lynn.

Dee is survived by two sons, Richard and Molly Potter of Squires, Greg and Lisa of Ava, one daughter, Sherry and Eric Guerin of Bradleyville, daughter-in-law Jayma Potter, thirteen grandchildren, Blake Potter, Ethan Potter, Tony Potter, Ricky Potter, Braden Potter, Landon Potter, Cameron Potter, Sonny Guerin, Marrissa Potter, Faron Brashears, Kelly Turner, Melanie LeClear, Harley Guerin, eleven great grandchildren, two brothers, Al Hensley and Benny Hensley, two sisters, Vivian Ketron and Nina Antel, many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Dee were Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Girdner Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, July 21st, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Officiating will be Bro. Dwight Wilson. Memorials may be made to the Girdner Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.