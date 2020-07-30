Dawn Marie (Schillinger) Ousley 45 of Springfield, MO passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Wade, son, Jaren Haynes, mother, Theresa Stephens and husband, Marvin, father, David Schillinger and wife Cheryl, siblings, Angie Hesterlee and Delbert, Shannon Schillinger, Cassie Loper and Donald, Casey Stephens and Liz, nieces, Makayla, Riley, Sophie, Olivia, Veronica Porter and husband Chip, nephews, Shae, Ryder, Wyatt, Grady, Easton, mother and father-in-law, Danny and Vivian Ousley, brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Stephanie Ousley, Cannon and Katie Ousley.

Visitation was Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Greenlawn Funeral Home North and service at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, with burial to follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens.