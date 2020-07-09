David Lee Wedemeyer, 82 years, 8 months, 15 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed away on July 2, 2020 at his house with family by his side.

David was born October 17, 1937 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Edward and Doris Wedemeyer.

He was a Navy Veteran. David attended the University of Wyoming.

David was a railroad engineer, certified gun smith, stock car racer, truck driver, rancher, dairy farmer, and a certified welder.

David and Nellie Davis were united in marriage, March 27, 1956 at Sardis, MS and to this union were blessed with eight children.

David enjoyed air planes, ranching, racing stock cars, and guns.

David was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Robert.

David is survived by his wife Nellie, son Kenneth Wedemeyer and wife Lisa, son James Wedemeyer and wife, Vicki Rose, his daughter Donna Marie Souza and husband Joe, son Keith Allen Wedemeyer and wife Melantha, daughter Kimberly Ann Wedemeyer, son Edward Wedemeyer and wife Jill, and daughter Dyna Nelson and husband Martin, grandchildren, Anita, Jonathon, Steven, Regina, Reanna, Jessie, Chris, Charity, Jon, Tina, Johanna, Cameron, Justin, Christina, Keven, Kathy, Raymond, Tyler, Thomas, Gabbie, Stephanie, Heather, and Blake, 23 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, one brother, Donald Dee Wedemeyer and wife, Evelyn, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for David will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with full military honors. Visitation is Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to service time. Officiating will be Chaplain Richard Ware. Burial of cremains, will be in the Wheatland Cemetery, Wheatland, WY at a later date. Memorials may be made to Three Rivers Hospice or Shriners. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.